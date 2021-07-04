Joe takes out flash cards to answer Russia question during ice cream run
Biden ‘not sure’ if Russia is behind recent cyberattack: ‘I told Putin we will respond’ (VIDEO)
US President Joe Biden said he is “not sure” whether the Russian government is behind a recent ransomware attack on managed-service providers, but promised a “response” if they are. While visiting a cherry store in Michigan on Saturday, Biden was asked about the recent cyberattack and whether it could have Russian origins.
