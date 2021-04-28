in Latest, Video

JP Morgan stops bashing crypto, launches Bitcoin fund for super rich clients

67 Views

JP Morgan stops bashing crypto, launches Bitcoin fund for super rich clients

****News Topic 388*****
JP Morgan Launches Bitcoin Fund For Rich Clients After Years Of Bashing Crypto

JP Morgan Launches Bitcoin Fund For Rich Clients After Years Of Bashing Crypto

Ever since JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon first denounced bitcoin waaaaay back during the heady crypto-rally of 2017 (shortly before we revealed that JP Morgan’s asset-management arm was seemingly buying the dip on behalf of its wealthy clients via a Scandinavian ETN), teams of strategists employed by the bank have produced a steady stream of bearish reports warning its clients about the risks of investing in bitcoin.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Chrstoforou

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Macron Calls Putin, Looks For Face Saving End to Ukraine Crisis. Germany, Austria Oppose Sanctions

Crypto privacy coins surge as government regulations increase