Kamala Harris to head National Space Council
The US government is again using its space program as a virtue-signaling tool, choosing VP Kamala Harris to head the National Space Council, where, among other “priorities,” she will focus on diversity and climate change. Newly confirmed NASA chief Bill Nelson praised the decision on Saturday, saying Harris is “the perfect person to lead the federal government’s space policy.”
