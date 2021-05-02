Cyprus Talks fail as Erdogan pushes two state solution
The Duran: Episode 959
Geneva wrap-up: not enough common ground
Geneva wrap-up: not enough common ground | Cyprus Mail
By Evie Andreou in Geneva After an intense three days in Geneva, the UN said on Thursday there was not enough common ground for Cyprus negotiations to re-start but they would try again in the near future, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. Speaking at the end of the last session Thursday…
Anastasiades: Turkish side’s positions violate UN mandate for a settlement
Anastasiades: Turkish side’s positions violate UN mandate for a settlement | Cyprus Mail
President Nicos Anastasiades said on Thursday that Turkish Cypriot and Turkish positions for the resumption of talks violate the UN mandate for a settlement. Speaking to reporters in Geneva at the end of the informal 5+1 meeting, Anastasiades said that the Turkish side, in violation of the parameters set by…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.