in Latest, Video

Triggered Biden calls Pennsylvania voters 'chumps' in latest gaffe

1 Comment

*****News Topic 115*****

Joe Biden Calls Pennsylvania Voters Who Don’t Support Him ‘Chumps’

Joe Biden Calls Pennsylvania Voters Who Don’t Support Him ‘Chumps’

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) referred to his opponents as “chumps” while delivering remarks in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Joe BidenAlex Chrstoforou

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Helga I. Fellay
Helga I. Fellay
October 25, 2020

Apparently he didn’t learn anything from Hillary’s mistake in 2016 when she referred to those not voting for her as a “basket of deplorables.” He seems to have no self-control at all, routinely reacting to challenging questions by ad hominem attacks, like a schoolyard bully. No dignity at all. 
 

0
Reply

Ghislaine Maxwell in trouble. Court rules to unseal Epstein testimony