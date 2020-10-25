Triggered Biden calls Pennsylvania voters 'chumps' in latest gaffe

*****News Topic 115*****
Joe Biden Calls Pennsylvania Voters Who Don’t Support Him ‘Chumps’
Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) referred to his opponents as “chumps” while delivering remarks in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.
Apparently he didn’t learn anything from Hillary’s mistake in 2016 when she referred to those not voting for her as a “basket of deplorables.” He seems to have no self-control at all, routinely reacting to challenging questions by ad hominem attacks, like a schoolyard bully. No dignity at all.