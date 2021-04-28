in Latest, Video

Macron Calls Putin, Looks For Face Saving End to Ukraine Crisis. Germany, Austria Oppose Sanctions

219 Views 2 Comments

Macron Calls Putin, Looks For Face Saving End to Ukraine Crisis. Germany, Austria Oppose Sanctions
News Topic 131

Telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron

http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65450

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Franz Beckenbauer
Franz Beckenbauer
April 28, 2021

With all due respect, Mr. Mercouris still has not understood what happened. This was never about starting a war.Zelensky may not be the sharpest knife in the drawer, but he’s not insane. This was about forcing NATO or the EU to make Ukraine a member so Volodymir and his Kvartal buddies could get highly paid jobs in the west. Eu and NATO should have talked to somebody about Ukrainian psyche before trying to play games with them. Now they have egg on their face. Putin probably has a big yellow light reading ” Clown alarm” whenever one of these stooges… Read more »

0
Reply
Franz Beckenbauer
Franz Beckenbauer
Reply to  Franz Beckenbauer
April 28, 2021

And actually, things are looking great for him and his boy band: they are turning into such a liability for EU and NATO that they might just get their champagne jet set jobs for getting out of the way.

Never try to play chess with a russian or play pokee wih a ukrainian. Too late, EU.

0
Reply

Russia does not want a war, but she is ready for one [Video]

JP Morgan stops bashing crypto, launches Bitcoin fund for super rich clients