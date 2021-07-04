Ukraine’s Black Sea NATO dilemma
The Duran: Episode 1025
Vladimir Putin says US and UK both behind Black Sea ‘provocation’
Vladimir Putin says US and UK both behind Black Sea ‘provocation’
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that a US reconnaissance aircraft was operating in sync with a British destroyer last week when the ship sailed through the Black Sea in what he described as a “provocation” to test Moscow’s response.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.