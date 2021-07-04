in Latest, Video

Ukraine’s Black Sea NATO dilemma

119 Views

Ukraine’s Black Sea NATO dilemma
The Duran: Episode 1025

Vladimir Putin says US and UK both behind Black Sea ‘provocation’

Vladimir Putin says US and UK both behind Black Sea ‘provocation’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that a US reconnaissance aircraft was operating in sync with a British destroyer last week when the ship sailed through the Black Sea in what he described as a “provocation” to test Moscow’s response.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Joe takes out flash cards to answer Russia question during ice cream run

Why hasn’t this ‘scientific’ failure about covid been widely discussed?