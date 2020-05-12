‘He’s just not there yet’: MSNBC founder says Joe Biden not ready to face Trump in election ‘primetime’ & has no coherent message

Joe Biden is woefully unprepared to go up against Donald Trump in the 2020 election, having failed to offer a compelling narrative to voters and missing the mark even in “softball interviews,” said the founder of MSNBC and CNBC.

Speaking on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Monday, Tom Rogers voiced concern that the former VP and presumptive Democratic nominee could be heading for a “crisis,” unable to field any “eloquent” or “convincing” critiques of President Trump or his policies, namely his handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“It pains me to say this, it really does, but his performance in being able to come up with a compelling narrative and a passionate storyline that really is ready for primetime election season – when it comes to talking about the legacy of Donald Trump … he’s just not there yet,” Rogers said.

Joe Biden is never going to be Obama or Clinton when it comes to being an orator. But when you listen to him on the pandemic, it’s a lot of disconnected phrases, it doesn’t really come together in a very convincing message.

