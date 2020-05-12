Erdogan’s mercenaries in Syria take aim at each other

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

Fierce battles are raging in Hasakah, a city in the far northeast of Syria, between two separate terrorist groups. ‘Sultan Murad’ and the ‘Al Hamza Division’ terrorist groups in Abo Rasen, northwest of Hasakah. The dead and wounded are both Turkish-backed terrorists. The fighting is over control of the town and the looting of the area. Both sides have sent reinforcements as the clashes continue.

The Turkish-backed terrorist groups in northern Syria have been fighting each other for some time concerning their paychecks, and about the Turkish government sending Syrian terrorists to fight in Libya. Several terrorist groups have refused to be sent to Libya to fight as mercenaries. Media sources from northern Syria have reported that last month clashes broke-out between the Turkish-backed terrorists and tens were killed and injured.

These terrorist groups have been stealing farmlands and houses from the residents in the suburbs of Hasakah, such as the towns of Tal Tamer and Abo Rasen. Hundreds of residents have had to flee because of the terrorist in-fighting.

According to Sputnik News Agency Arabic, there have been defections among the Turkmen terrorist groups after heavy clashes against the terrorist Abo Hafsa Al Deiri, and his group of 700 fighters defected from the 20th division of the Turkmen terrorist group, which is backed and funded by the Turkish government.

Reports have surfaced that Turkey is sending 8,000 Syrians, along with hundreds of non-Syrians, to fight in Libya. The non-Syrian group is comprised of Uyghurs, who are Chinese citizens sponsored by President Erdogan of Turkey, who is supporting the Libyan faction controlled by Sarraj, while he fights against Field Marshall Haftar.

Rami Abdel Rahman, of the SOHR, said that hundreds of Syrians are getting ready to be sent to Libya by the Turkish government. The Turkish Intelligence agents (MIT) are handling the transit of the terrorists through the Istanbul Airport to Libya. Libyan media reported that over 261 Syrian terrorists have been killed fighting in Libya. Most deaths occurred in Misrata and near Tripoli airport.

The Turkish government has cut off the funding for Faylaq al-Rahman terrorist group because they have refused to go to Libya, and encouraged other terrorist groups to fight them in Syria.

In December 2019, a meeting was held between military intelligence officers of the Turkish Army, and Libyan officials of the Sarraj regime. A deal was reached whereby Turkey would send Syrian terrorists from northern Syria to Libya and would train and pay them to fight on the side of the Sarraj-backed militia. Following the deal, Turkey asked the terrorist groups in Syria to get ready to send fighters to Libya, and the first group that was sent was a group of 60 fighters.

Turkey has also sent Syrian teenagers to Libya and trained them to fight on the battlefields there. The Syrian terrorists sent to Libya have complained that Turkey has not fulfilled their promises to them in terms of paychecks and support there. Reports coming out of Libya say that President Erdogan is sending Al Qaeda and ISIS terrorists from Syria and Iraq to Libya, and the Sarraj-backed militia is being commanded by Turkish Army officers.

From the outset of the US-NATO attack on Syria, for regime-change, Turkey has been a key player. Erdogan has re-invented himself as the “Sultan” of the Muslim Brotherhood, a global political group following Radical Islam, which is neither a religion nor a sect. Erdogan has sent terrorists to Syria, and Libya, going as far as importing Chinese Uyghur terrorists to Idlib and sending his officers to Libyan prisons to make deals for the release of Al Qaeda and ISIS fighters on the promise of fighting for the Sarraj-backed militia.

The two sides on the battlefield in Libya

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s forces launched an attack on Tripoli on April 4, 2019, against terrorists following the political ideology of Radical Islam, who was in the employ of the Sarraj regime. Haftar was officially appointed as commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) by the Libyan parliament based in eastern Libya.

On January 4, the Libyan Parliament cut relations with Turkey, annulled the Libya -Turkish security and military agreement, which had been made between Sarraj and Erdogan. The Parliament urged the international community to reject the Sarraj regime as illegitimate while accusing Sarraj, Mohamed Siala, and Fathi Bashagha of acts of high treason.

Sarraj had signed two separate Memorandums of Understanding with Erdogan on November 27, 2019. The first was on military cooperation and the second was on the maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, which would allow Turkey the right to drill for oil and gas in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In February, the Sarraj regime asked Erdogan to send troops to fight against Haftar. Erdogan would not put his citizens at risk, so it was devised to use the expendable terrorists available in Syria, which were turned into Turkish-backed terrorists. The Whitehouse had reported that Trump warned Erdogan in a phone call against foreign interference in Libya, which appears to have been disregarded. The US State Department stated that Sarraj was using Syrian and Turkish mercenaries.

