Global Banks Hiding Massive Amount of Toxic Debt! Big Short 2 Imminent Danger to Markets

We were told that the financial companies have learned their lessons. The Fed would stop anything bad from happening to us unlike last time where few even knew the Fed existed. We are totally so guaranteed to see stocks rise forever because “they would never let it fall”. No facts. No truth. Just excuses. But that’s why…

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says Fed relief efforts have created a ‘speculative bubble’ | Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says Fed relief efforts have created a ‘speculative bubble’ | Markets Insider Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman told Bloomberg that the Fed has created a “speculative bubble.” Cooperman said markets are not focused on the debt in the US that’s growing at a pace far exceeding the general economy. The investor said that he sees the continued “artificial support” for the economy as negative.

‘The Big Short 2.0’: How Hedge Funds Profited Off the Pain of Malls – DNyuz

‘The Big Short 2.0’: How Hedge Funds Profited Off the Pain of Malls Catie McKee was nervous. It was last October, and the 31-year-old hedge fund analyst, who had been scrutinizing the mortgages on the nation’s malls, was convinced that some of those malls would default on their loans. She and her colleagues had even bet a substantial amount of money on that likelihood.

Big Banks Sit on $250 Billion of Murkiest Trades After Covid – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-08-19/big-banks-sit-on-250-billion-of-murkiest-trades-after-covid

Flaring Virus Threatens World Economy’s Sputtering Recovery – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-28/world-economy-s-sputtering-recovery-threatened-by-flaring-virus

AAPL Fwd PE.jpg (1087×663)

No Title No Description

aapl price targets.jpg (870×789)

No Title No Description

bfm75E5.jpg (996×564)

No Title No Description

bfm2585.jpg (1054×563)

No Title No Description

bfm8D4C.jpg (1054×566)

No Title No Description

Exxon Booted from Dow Industrials in Major Embrace of Tech – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-08-24/dow-industrials-kicks-out-exxon-in-biggest-shakeup-since-2013

How-Much-Major-Automakers-Make-Every-Single-Second-1200.png (1200×1896)

No Title No Description

Economists see a chance of a double-dip recession, survey shows

Economists see a chance of a double-dip recession, survey shows There’s a 1-in-4 chance the economy could fall into a double-dip recession, according to a majority of economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics. Two-thirds of NABE members say the economy has not yet come out of the recession that started in February.

(7) Sheila Bair on Twitter:

“I’m all for robust antitrust enforcement. Markets don’t work without competition. Yet, overlooked is the role of low interest rates in driving market concentration.”

https://t.co/MKIw147NNh / Twitter

No Title I’m all for robust antitrust enforcement. Markets don’t work without competition. Yet, overlooked is the role of low interest rates in driving market concentration. https://t.co/MKIw147NNh

Powell set to deliver ‘profoundly consequential’ speech, changing how the Fed views inflation



Powell set to deliver ‘profoundly consequential’ speech, changing how the Fed views inflation History will remember Paul Volcker and Jerome Powell as standing on the opposite ends of the inflation canyon, with the former taking desperate actions to try to tamp it down and the latter expected this week to announce an unprecedented effort to crank it back up.

Statement on Call Between the United States and China | United States Trade Representative

Statement on Call Between the United States and China Washington, DC – Ambassador Lighthizer and Secretary Mnuchin participated in a regularly scheduled call this evening with China’s Vice Premier Liu He to discuss implementation of the historic Phase One Agreement between the United States and China.

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It's simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.There is considerable divergence in optimism between the financial markets and the economic indicators. We are seeing tech stocks going higher. The economic is showing swings which are historically very harsh.Interest rates are low. Money is pumped in but velocity is down.

