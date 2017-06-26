GEORGE GALLOWAY: Northern Ireland party like Ku Klux Klan

The DUP are officially helping to prop up Theresa May in exchange for over a billion Pounds.

Veteran anti-war campaign and long time British Member of Parliament George Galloway has slammed the fledgling British Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal with the Northern Irish Protestant faction DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) which will see the UK government pour over £ 1 billion into Northern Ireland in exchange for the DUP propping up May’s Parliamentary minority.

Many have criticised the deal including the Irish government. Many in Britain and Ireland believe the deal violates the Good Friday Agreement for peace in the troubled province of Northern Ireland which stipulates that the British government must remain neutral in its relationship with Northern Irish factions.

Galloway described the sectarian DUP as a “milder version of the Ku Klux Klan”, the notorious racist organisation from the United States that came to prominence after the American Civil War.

