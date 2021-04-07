in Latest, Video

Easter services in the West canceled by Statist goons [Video]

Do you remember the good old days when we talked about how there was no freedom of worship in the Soviet Union? My, my how times have changed.

We have this problem because we all ceded our independence to the “authorities”, who have seized tyrannical power over so many of us.

We do not have to stand for this. The pastor who kicked the police out (shown in this video) set a very good example.

The best thing about this piece is that it is proof that it ain’t just me saying it.

 

