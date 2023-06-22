“Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities” — Reviewed

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

You watched Kellie-Jay In The USA. You watched Transsanity. You watched What Is A Woman? Now you can watch Gender Transformation: The Untold Realities, another full length documentary by those nice people at The Epoch Times.

This is slightly dramatised and tells you everything you need to know about the perverts who are “transitioning” children behind the backs of their parents: teachers, therapists, and creeps on social media.

All the tricks of the trade are exposed: parents being told if they do not “affirm” this insanity, their son or daughter will commit suicide.

Girls are affected more than boys. There are major contributions from among others Chloe Cole. If you haven’t heard of her, she was a beautiful if tomboyish young girl who was diagnosed with the imaginary mental affliction of gender dysphoria at the age of 9, put on puberty blockers at 13, and had a double mastectomy at just 15. You have to ask yourself what sort of doctor would amputate the healthy breasts of a 15 year old girl; the answer to that rhetorical question is a modern Doctor Frankenstein. And in case you didn’t realise it, these creatures come in both sexes.

In the later part of the film we hear a lot about the big money behind the trans movement; that is true, but there are lots of less perverted ideas out there that don’t attract such big money. The reality is that this is an insane movement that many leftists have chosen as their hill to die on.

Joe Biden appears for a few seconds commenting on transgender children. No Joe, transgender children do not exist. Crackhead children and corrupt children do, as he well knows, but there is no such human being as a transgender child. There are only delusion children and sometimes abusive parents, like the British mother who took her son to Thailand and had him castrated for his sixteenth birthday. You couldn’t make this stuff up; even ten years ago much of what is happening now would have been considered insane, like this madness being enshrined in law, especially in California where Chloe Cole grew up.

Some girls claim to have been sexually abused; it remains to be seen what sexual abuse means in this context. One girl said she was sexually abused as a young girl by a young boy. Far more tragic than even detransitioner Cole was Yaeli Martinez, another female denizen of California who thought she was really a boy. In September 2019, Yaeli threw herself under a train. She was 19 years old.

