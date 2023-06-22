How Propagandistic the U.S. and EU ‘News’ Media Are

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

Do they even have an answer to this charge, as it was made on 6 September 2017, by Russia’s RT’s Peter Lavelle, and by his interviewer China’s CGTN’s Liu Xin?:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xz9KzrazL0o

“09/05/2017: RT’s Peter Lavelle lashed out at Western media on CGTN’s talk show”

70,057 views [as-of 22 June 2023] Sep 6, 2017

In a recent interview with CGTN’s Liu Xin, the host of RT’s Cross Talk, Peter Lavelle pointed out that the Western media has been the catalyst of the “division” of Western society, questioning their Russia coverage, haunted with Cold War mentality, and has been mostly detached from facts. Peter also shared his own understanding of journalism and his Cross Talk TV program. Here is a key excerpt:

LAVELLE: Let’s make our reference point international law, because that’s something that should apply to everyone. Particularly if a country has signed up to it. So, in talking about Syria, for example, well, the United States is in — sent military forces and equipment and and support illegally under international law, that is a gross violation — nowhere (BBC CNN MSNBC Fox) no one, ever mentions that that is [illegal], but see that, but that’s an issue, that applies to everyone, universally, but the West itself doesn’t say that it’s applicable to them, only to everyone else. [INTERVIEWER: They’re looking at the Russian intervention [[into Syria]] But that was legal under international laws: the sovereign government of Damascus invited, invoked its external assistance, it is part of the UN Charter. [INTERVIEWER: That is the thing [which is relevant here], because, also for a long time, the United States has broken such international conventions and laws so many times that strangely over the long run people start to think that that is the way it should be, whereas it absolutely should not be and I think it is TV channels like yours or TV channels like ours to point out.] Exactly, that’s giving context to a story, and that is one element that can create context we can all understand, that we have treaties and we have it, and all countries should be treated equally, but, but, you know, when China is criticized, when Russia is criticized, for breaking international law, I mean, [for] people like ourselves to say, oh, you can’t be serious, you know, you can’t be serious of accusing us of breaking international law, when it is [actually] a frequent occurrence on the part of the US and its Western Allies. [INTERVIEWER: Exactly. A story that we also talk about a lot is the South China Sea issue, and the moment a lot of people in the West talk about it, they say look, China does not want to participate in this tribunal, China does not accept its award [decision], that means China does not accept international law, so it’s very simplistic, black and white.] But in the same tribunals, in the same treaties [of which] the United States is not even a member, how can it possibly criticize other partners in a legal agreement when itself is not part of that legal agreement? That is never mentioned. [INTERVIEWER: Yeah, that is a, that is the, kind of fact that we want to put forward, that is the kind of — but, however, looking at your program, some people are saying that Peter: what you say might be right, but you have taken a kind of attitude of demonizing the other side, to make yourself look right and sound right. How do you counter that?] I wouldn’t say “demonizing.” I mean, I, I can return the same kind of tone and tenor as it is directed towards me, if you want to be nasty, I can be nasty too, okay? I mean, that’s unfortunately part of a certain element of of media today [10:08]

I recommend the entire 27-minute discussion, because all of it presents honestly the way that both Russia and China (both the Government and the vast majority of their respective citizenries) view the U.S. and its vassal nations (or America’s ‘allies’).

The US. and its vassal nations are heading toward a nuclear WW III unless they stop the lying. If they won’t stop the lying, then they will go over the edge, into Armageddon, which won’t be good for anyone. But to stop their constant escalation toward that end, they must first start to be honest with themselves, and with everyone, about what this conflict is actually about. For Russia and China it is, and is understood as being, existential: protecting their sovereign independence: they WON’T become U.S. vassals. For the U.S. side, it isn’t (and, in fact, it is the opposite: it is instead about continuing to acquire even more vassal nations, for their empire). It is instead purely about continuing the existing international order, in which the U.S. is the world’s most powerful nation — it is purely about preserving the U.S. Government’s status. If it continues to be that, then the world will end soon. Either the U.S. will no longer be the world’s #1 power, or else the world will soon end. The U.S. Government will be making the choice. Those are its only two options. The U.S. Government will be making the choice, and those are its options.

