The Epoch Times has a very stunning report about how Facebook has actively been manipulating the information stream when it comes to people reporting about doubts and fears about getting any of the existing COVID-19 vaccinations. As most of us know, this vaccination procedure is being heavily and, quite frankly, rather brutishly promoted by the Increasingly Senile Uncle Imposter Joe in the White House.

Dated May 28th, but probably rarely seen outside the Epoch Times, the article discusses what happened:

A Facebook whistleblower has leaked documents that appear to expose the tech giant’s plans to censor content that show COVID-19 “vaccine hesitancy.” Whistleblower Morgan Kahmann, a former data center technician for Facebook, revealed his identity in an interview on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” after first coming forward to the investigative journalism non-profit Project Veritas with the internal documents. He says the company’s documents detail a plan to curb “vaccine hesitancy” on a global scale. Kahmann, who says he has since been suspended by the company for coming forward, told Carlson on Thursday night that content that the company deems to show hesitancy toward COVID-19 vaccines are flagged by its algorithms and assigned a “score” to determine whether it should be removed. “Anything that questions the vaccine or the narrative regarding the vaccine, which is, you know, everyone should get the vaccine and the vaccine is good and you’re not going to get many bad side effects, anything outside of that realm is basically considered under ‘vaccine hesitancy’ by Facebook’s algorithms,” Kahmann said. “They’re afraid of what people might conclude if they see that other people are having negative side effects. They think that this is going to drive up vaccine hesitancy among the population and they see that as something that they have to combat.” Kahmann said that he decided to come forward because he “wouldn’t be able to live with myself” after seeing the documents that outline what appears to be a censorship campaign by Facebook. “My moral compass says that is not the right thing to do because basically, the users at Facebook are not aware that this is going on, and if you’re using Facebook or a social platform and they’re censoring the content of your comments unbeknownst to you, I think that’s highly immoral,” he said. “I believe that any consequences that are bestowed onto me by Facebook as a result of this leak and these documents that I leaked to Project Veritas—I think that all of these consequences don’t really weigh much when it comes to having to live with myself,” Kahmann said. “I saw these documents and I had the opportunity to, you know, show the public this and what’s going on behind the scenes.” In explaining Facebook’s flagging system in greater detail earlier, the suspended Facebook employee told Project Veritas’s James O’Keefe that comments are given a “Vaccine Hesitancy Score” by an algorithm. “Facebook uses classifiers in their algorithms to determine certain content … they call it ‘vaccine hesitancy.’ And without the user’s knowledge, they assign a score to these comments that’s called the ‘VH Score,’ the ‘Vaccine Hesitancy Score,’” Kahmann told O’Keefe. “And then, based on that score, will demote or leave the comment alone depending on the content within the comment.” He said during his interview with Carlson that he was “suddenly” told to stop working, had his company belongings and access badge taken from him, and was taken to his car. He was told that the company would schedule an “investigatory meeting” at some point in the future but said that meeting has since been “canceled.” Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by The Epoch Times.

The last bit of detail here is certainly characteristic of Facebook brutishness in terms of how the company exercises its power. In holding conversations with other Facebook users, the company also employs different types of censorship against different people: I am usually prevented from posting (news articles from The Duran, mostly) in groups I am not an administrator of. However, I can still post anything on my home page or in groups I run, or in direct messages. Some other people are prevented from posting even if the manage their own groups. Others are not even allowed to post from their home page.

Given that my own efforts are far more successful in penetrating Facebook’s algorithmic protections than others, I would only offer a guess as to why the restrictions differ from person to person: They are intended to discourage dissent and the free exchange of information by creating inconsistent levels of “punishment” to further distract people. This is strategic even in its randomness: During the most repressive days of Communism, for example, the government did not send its bread trucks for every possible dissenter. They hit seemingly at random, with just enough visibility in one abduction to frighten and cow others into fear that they might be next.

It is likely that Facebook is trying to squash unwanted posts through the same sort of crazy randomness.

It works quite well, to our shame.

But it could also be taken apart in about half a second by a group of people united with a purpose. For example, if everyone who saw this news piece posted it in their own page on Facebook and shared it as far as they could go with their friends and groups and so on, the presence of the piece would grow geometrically and force Facebook to a decision gate, so to speak: They would have to choose to let the article exist, or else choose greater visibility to their critics by censoring and deleting everyone who posts it. Some of those people would be vocal about as our whistleblower was with Project Veritas and The Epoch Times. He lost his job with Facebook, but got great visibility through The Epoch Times’ piece and a massive support fundraiser netted him nearly half a million dollars and many prayers.

This struggle is about what is right and what is wrong. Facebook is helping “manage” the news to their own ends. As a free people, we must not allow this.

