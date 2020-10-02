Food Prices Rising, Inflation Kicks Into High Gear as Banks and Big Oil Intensify Layoffs!

source

We have seen a grand disparity in between the wealthy and everyone else. This has gone to record levels and cannot be stopped. We know specifically that there’s no chance in a general recovery because they’ve already applied the maximum amount of stimulus. The only solution is to print. Print more and more. Print until it rains confetti. Enjoy the party while it lasts.

Shell third quarter 2020 update note | Shell Global

Shell third quarter 2020 update note This is an update to the third quarter 2020 outlook provided in the second quarter results announcement on July 30, 2020. The impacts presented here may vary from the actual results and are subject to finalisation of the third quarter 2020 results.

Goldman Sachs to cut about 400 jobs – Bloomberg News | Reuters

Goldman Sachs to cut about 400 jobs – Bloomberg News Sept 30 (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc is embarking on a plan to cut about 400 jobs, or about 1% of its workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(9) Carl Quintanilla on Twitter:

“Layoff news, past 24 hours: * Disney: 28,000 jobs cuts * Shell: 9,000 * Dow: six percent of workforce * Marathon Petroleum: https://t.co/B6mgCoMu8b” / Twitter

No Title Layoff news, past 24 hours:* Disney: 28,000 jobs cuts* Shell: 9,000 * Dow: six percent of workforce* Marathon Petroleum: https://t.co/B6mgCoMu8b

New York Region Sees 40% Bankruptcy Surge, Braces for More

New York Region Sees 40% Bankruptcy Surge, Braces for More The pandemic has battered New York City businesses, with almost 6,000 closures, a jump of about 40% in bankruptcy filings across the region and shuttered storefronts in the business districts of all five boroughs.

L.A. Top Shopping Streets Struggle Amid Pandemic: “We Have Vacancies Throughout Our City” | Hollywood Reporter

L.A. Top Shopping Streets Struggle Amid Pandemic: “We Have Vacancies Throughout Our City” In 2018, Beverly Hills saw 7.5 million tourists visit, accounting for more than $2 billion in revenue, according to the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau; that same year, West Hollywood saw 3.6 million visitors, who spent a collective $1.73 billion.

Retail on pace for the most bankruptcies and store closures ever in one year, BDO says | Retail Dive

Retail on pace for the most bankruptcies and store closures ever in one year, BDO says The pandemic – with its temporary store closures, social distancing requirements, e-commerce boom and supply chain disruption – i n the first six months of this year fueled uncertainty for retailers and accelerated existing trends , according to BDO’s biannual bankruptcy update.

The covid-19 recession is the most unequal in modern U.S. history – The Hour

The covid-19 recession is the most unequal in modern U.S. history The economic collapse sparked by the pandemic is triggering the most unequal recession in modern U.S. history, delivering a mild setback for those at or near the top and a depression-like blow for those at the bottom, according to a Washington Post analysis of job losses across the income spectrum.

US GDP q2 2020 final.jpg (1100×578)

No Title No Description

GDP detail 9.30 .jpg (1280×880)

No Title No Description

Federal Government to Conclude Fiscal 2020 With Record Spending – Nextgov

Federal Government to Conclude Fiscal 2020 With Record Spending The federal government’s fiscal 2020 year ends today at midnight and federal spending has eclipsed $6 trillion for the first time ever-and that’s without data from September, the final month federal officials can obligate annual Congressionally-appropriated funds before they expire. According to data from the Treasury Department, total government spending in fiscal 2020 reached $6.1 trillion by Aug.

profits GDP 2020-09-30_8-45-16.jpg (529×406)

No Title No Description

(9) CNBC on Twitter:

“”Not a single extra dollar should go to these companies. All this money should be focused on those people.” Chamath Palihapitiya says people out of work should be assisted through unemployment benefits and eviction protections. #deliveringalpha https://t.co/CSZkx3uhQc https://t.co/ManLHAZScj” / Twitter

No Title “Not a single extra dollar should go to these companies. All this money should be focused on those people.” Chamath Palihapitiya says people out of work should be assisted through unemployment benefits and eviction protections. #deliveringalpha https://t.co/CSZkx3uhQc pic.twitter.com/ManLHAZScj

Chamath Palihapitiya rips airlines again and calls for more money to consumers and small businesses

Chamath Palihapitiya rips airlines again and calls for more money to consumers and small businesses If the government approves further stimulus funds, they should to individual consumers and small businesses, venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya said Wednesday. In a searing diatribe against the troubled sector, the CEO of Social Capital expanded on comments he made earlier in the year to CNBC in which he said troubled airlines should not be bailed out because they are so poorly managed.

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video:http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means. The economy is […] different than the stock market. The market has seen much interest. It’s rising thanks to tech stocks. We are watching as more money and debt are flowing into equities.

#money #finance #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report