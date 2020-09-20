Financial System Unsustainable Path as Easy Money Creates Tulip Mania 2.0! Stocks Pop or Drop?

We have witnessed an acceleration of the trends previously seen in 2017. Month after month of gains. Indicators flashing red. Warning signs everywhere. But 2020 is truly different. Different in that there is basically nobody suggesting the markets will go down at this point. The Fed has acknowledged they desire confetti currency and the people love it. But do they even know what they are wishing for?
Coronavirus: How the pandemic impacts America’s “working poor”
The pandemic is driving millions of America’s ‘working poor’ to the edge
In just the past six months, more than 22 million American jobs have been lost, and fewer than half have so far returned. Even when they were working, many people weren’t earning enough to get by. Trying to survive on low-paying jobs prompted journalist David Shipler in 2004 to write, The Working Poor: Invisible in America.
BlackRock Leads Investors Worldwide With ‘Follow the Fed’ Mantra – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-15/blackrock-leads-investors-worldwide-with-follow-the-fed-mantra
cycle indicator.jpg (702×387)
Brilliant-to-Brain-Dead-Fig-2.png (1444×365)
Brilliant-to-Brain-Dead-Fig-3.png (1401×764)
(20) Sven Henrich on Twitter:
“The credit bubbles keep getting larger. https://t.co/uRaXD1Glb1” / Twitter
path to top 5.jpg (914×297)
big five 2000 vs 2020.jpg (1184×811)
market leadership big 5.jpg (1191×500)
performance of rule of ten.jpg (881×586)
Barry Sternlicht’s S$700 Million Starwood Retail CMBS Portfolio on the Brink – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-18/a-700-million-cmbs-portfolio-is-on-the-brink-as-malls-collapse
Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire, Banking & Finance – THE BUSINESS TIMES
Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire
NEW YORK] Bit by bit, billionaire Ronald Perelman is parting with his treasures. His Gulfstream 650 is on the market. So is his 257-foot yacht. Movers hauled crates of art from his Upper East Side townhouse after he struck a deal with Sotheby’s to sell hundreds of millions of dollars of works.
Six Giant Tesla (TSLA) Batteries Used to Keep Lights on in Britain – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-18/six-giant-tesla-batteries-used-to-keep-lights-on-in-britain
Qantas seven-hour flight to nowhere sells out in 10 minutes | CNN Travel
Qantas seven-hour flight to nowhere sells out in 10 minutes
(CNN) – Pre-pandemic, many of us viewed flying simply as a method of getting from one destination to another as quickly as possible. But amid global restrictions, travelers have been daydreaming not only about far-flung destinations, but the flying experience itself — from the thrill of the take-off to the unmatched views of the Earth from the cabin window.
The monetary system is designed to create debt. More debt is beneficial for the lender because they can effectively borrow from deposits and loan many times that amount. Cash has been flowing into equities with tech stocks, technology companies seeing particular interest.
