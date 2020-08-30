Fed Will Hyperinflate the U.S. Dollar To Erode the Debt! Will Deflation Hit First?

source

There are regular meetings, statements, and conferences with the Fed. Largely they’re predictable events. We knew this was coming but the implications are not well understood. Look, let’s be honest. The Federal Reserve, run by wealthy people, doing tasks for ultra wealthy people lurking in the shadows, do not care about the public. That’s documented. That’s well understood by those who pay attention. Up until a few years ago, the Fed intervening in the markets was supposed to be a temporary event. Today however, the more the better. And that’s truly disheartening, knowing what happens in 100% of historical cases.

Powell announces new Fed approach to inflation that could keep rates lower for longer

Powell announces new Fed approach to inflation that could keep rates lower for longer The Federal Reserve announced a major policy shift Thursday, saying that it is willing to allow inflation to run hotter than normal in order to support the labor market and broader economy. In a move that Chairman Jerome Powell called a “robust updating” of Fed policy, the central bank formally agreed to a policy of “average inflation targeting.”

Unemployment Claims Remain Historically High – WSJ

Unemployment Claims Remain Historically High Unemployment claims fell slightly last week but remained historically high, signaling layoffs continue as the coronavirus continues to hamper the economic recovery. New applications for unemployment benefits ticked down to one million in the week ended Aug. 22, the Labor Department said Thursday.

America’s Coming Double Dip | by Stephen S. Roach – Project Syndicate Soaring financial markets are blithely indifferent to lingering vulnerabilities in the US economy. But the impact of consumers’ fear of COVID-19 on pandemic-sensitive services are unlikely to subside, undermining the case for the uninterrupted recovery that investors seem to expect.

Ultra-Rich Club Stockpiles Cash as U.S. Economy Fears Grow – Bloomberg

Gold Is Bigger Bubble Than Tech, Says $63 Billion Asset Manager

Gold Is Bigger Bubble Than Tech, Says $63 Billion Asset Manager Financial Advisor Magazine created exclusively for advisors by highly experienced editorial and publishing teams. We provide an interactive community for the Financial Advisor, Investment Advisor, Financial Planner, Financial Planning, RIA, Retirement Planning, ETFs, Alternative Investments, Investment News, Broker-Dealer, CFP, Wealth Manager. Financial Advisor magazine produces the Alternative Investment Strategies, Retirement Strategies, and Fiduciary Gatekeeper conferences.

“Bezos got $86 billion richer this year while 30 mil were out of work, putting his net worth over $200 bil. Directly a result of the Fed printing trillions to prop up the stock market, while giving most people $1,200. Fed policy doesn’t help us, it WIDENS the inequality gap.” / Twitter

No Title Bezos got $86 billion richer this year while 30 mil were out of work, putting his net worth over $200 bil. Directly a result of the Fed printing trillions to prop up the stock market, while giving most people $1,200. Fed policy doesn’t help us, it WIDENS the inequality gap.

“Biggest experiment in monetary history: Central banks are almost engaged in a battle over who can rumble their printing presses the loudest. SNB and Bank of Japan lead the race. https://t.co/JQ9h46vXib” / Twitter

No Title Biggest experiment in monetary history: Central banks are almost engaged in a battle over who can rumble their printing presses the loudest. SNB and Bank of Japan lead the race. pic.twitter.com/JQ9h46vXib

No Title This is nuts.(via @DPitt83) pic.twitter.com/QiDIIw4ybd

NYC Subway Is in Survival Mode MTA CEO Pat Foye Warns, Seeks Federal Aid – Bloomberg

The price of lumber soars to unprecedented level | WKRN News 2

The price of lumber soars to unprecedented level NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – If you are in need of lumber, then it is likely you are on a long waiting list with others. Demand is high and supply is low for lumber. Meaning, prices will continue to soar. If you are planning to build a deck, fence or house this fall, you may want to think twice.

With no buyer in sight, Lord & Taylor liquidates all stores | Retail Dive

With no buyer in sight, Lord & Taylor liquidates all stores Bankrupt Le Tote and Lord & Taylor on Tuesday said all 38 department store locations have begun going-out-of-business sales, adding a final few to the 24 already in progress. The company said it is “still entertaining various opportunities” in hopes of selling itself as a going concern, according to an emailed press release.

