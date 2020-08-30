Fed Will Hyperinflate the U.S. Dollar To Erode the Debt! Will Deflation Hit First?

There are regular meetings, statements, and conferences with the Fed. Largely they’re predictable events. We knew this was coming but the implications are not well understood. Look, let’s be honest. The Federal Reserve, run by wealthy people, doing tasks for ultra wealthy people lurking in the shadows, do not care about the public. That’s documented. That’s well understood by those who pay attention. Up until a few years ago, the Fed intervening in the markets was supposed to be a temporary event. Today however, the more the better. And that’s truly disheartening, knowing what happens in 100% of historical cases.
Powell announces new Fed approach to inflation that could keep rates lower for longer
The Federal Reserve announced a major policy shift Thursday, saying that it is willing to allow inflation to run hotter than normal in order to support the labor market and broader economy. In a move that Chairman Jerome Powell called a “robust updating” of Fed policy, the central bank formally agreed to a policy of “average inflation targeting.”
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-08-27/powell-says-fed-to-seek-inflation-that-averages-2-over-time
Unemployment Claims Remain Historically High
Unemployment claims fell slightly last week but remained historically high, signaling layoffs continue as the coronavirus continues to hamper the economic recovery. New applications for unemployment benefits ticked down to one million in the week ended Aug. 22, the Labor Department said Thursday.
America’s Coming Double Dip | by Stephen S. Roach – Project Syndicate
Soaring financial markets are blithely indifferent to lingering vulnerabilities in the US economy. But the impact of consumers’ fear of COVID-19 on pandemic-sensitive services are unlikely to subside, undermining the case for the uninterrupted recovery that investors seem to expect.
Ultra-Rich Club Stockpiles Cash as U.S. Economy Fears Grow – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-08-27/ultra-wealthy-club-stockpiles-cash-as-u-s-economy-fears-grow
Gold Is Bigger Bubble Than Tech, Says $63 Billion Asset Manager
“Bezos got $86 billion richer this year while 30 mil were out of work, putting his net worth over $200 bil. Directly a result of the Fed printing trillions to prop up the stock market, while giving most people $1,200. Fed policy doesn’t help us, it WIDENS the inequality gap.” / Twitter
Bezos got $86 billion richer this year while 30 mil were out of work, putting his net worth over $200 bil. Directly a result of the Fed printing trillions to prop up the stock market, while giving most people $1,200. Fed policy doesn’t help us, it WIDENS the inequality gap.
“Biggest experiment in monetary history: Central banks are almost engaged in a battle over who can rumble their printing presses the loudest. SNB and Bank of Japan lead the race. https://t.co/JQ9h46vXib” / Twitter
Biggest experiment in monetary history: Central banks are almost engaged in a battle over who can rumble their printing presses the loudest. SNB and Bank of Japan lead the race. pic.twitter.com/JQ9h46vXib
“This is nuts. (via @DPitt83) https://t.co/QiDIIw4ybd” / Twitter
This is nuts.(via @DPitt83) pic.twitter.com/QiDIIw4ybd
“https://t.co/BVPty17kdL” / Twitter
NYC Subway Is in Survival Mode MTA CEO Pat Foye Warns, Seeks Federal Aid – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-08-25/new-york-mta-in-survival-mode-as-agency-seeks-federal-aid?sref=dukn3Rgh
The price of lumber soars to unprecedented level | WKRN News 2
The price of lumber soars to unprecedented level
NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – If you are in need of lumber, then it is likely you are on a long waiting list with others. Demand is high and supply is low for lumber. Meaning, prices will continue to soar. If you are planning to build a deck, fence or house this fall, you may want to think twice.
With no buyer in sight, Lord & Taylor liquidates all stores | Retail Dive
With no buyer in sight, Lord & Taylor liquidates all stores
Bankrupt Le Tote and Lord & Taylor on Tuesday said all 38 department store locations have begun going-out-of-business sales, adding a final few to the 24 already in progress. The company said it is “still entertaining various opportunities” in hopes of selling itself as a going concern, according to an emailed press release.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information.
Do you think that REAL deflation will come through before hyperinflation?
Real inflation is already here. Anyone who goes to the local supermarket can tell you that. What used to cost $200 in early January 2020 today its $300 for the same items. The only thing that has not risen is wages.
If hyperinflation occurs that will definitely erode the US debt, but it will have the same result on the economy and overnight the US dollar will no longer be the world reserve currency. That’s when the real show comes on line.