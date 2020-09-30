Fed 2% Inflation LIE as Massive Inflation Already Happening! Here’s Proof.

source

We have seen a dramatic rise in inflation. Just don’t look at the CPI for the data. Really, it has been understated to the point where it’s not funny anymore. It’s deliberately shielding the public from the truth. The most important factor here is that people are buying everyday items and the prices are rising. They’re rising considerably in fact and it has been documented by the same agency that gives out the nonsense numbers. Truly a sight to behold.

Inflation Is Already Here—For the Stuff You Actually Want to Buy – WSJ

Inflation Is Already Here-For the Stuff You Actually Want to Buy If it feels like the price of everything you buy has been soaring, that’s because it has-even as central bankers everywhere worry about the danger of deflation. The gap between everyday experience and the yearly inflation rate of 1.3% in August is massive.

SimplyWise Retirement Confidence Index | SimplyWise The September 2020 SimplyWise Retirement Confidence Index revealed that 1 in 10 Americans in their 50s and 60s are now planning to retire early,

Coronavirus: Why the recession hurts low-income earners the most

‘The recession has essentially ended’ for some, but low-income earners are still bearing the brunt of the coronavirus economy Over the past two months, signs of an improving economy have given Americans hope. The unemployment rate fell to 8.4% in August after nearing 15% in the spring. The S&P 500 emerged from the bear market and set a new record high in August. New home sales are at their highest level in 14 years.

No Meat, No Milk, No Bread: Hunger Crisis Rocks Latin America – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2020-09-28/no-meat-no-milk-no-bread-hunger-crisis-rocks-latin-america

Exclusive: Lagarde’s peace at risk as ECB splits over virus response – sources | Reuters

Exclusive: Lagarde’s peace at risk as ECB splits over virus response – sources FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers are increasingly divided over how to steer the economy through a second wave of COVID-19, threatening President Christine Lagarde’s hard-won peace, conversations with eight ECB insiders show.

ECB Stimulus Ready, Lost Decade, Mulling New Sanctions: Eco Day – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-28/ecb-stimulus-ready-lost-decade-mulling-new-sanctions-eco-day

Deutsche Bank Revamps Work-From-Home Rule in Permanent Shift

Deutsche Bank Revamps Work-From-Home Rule in Permanent Shift Bloomberg 4 days ago Steven Arons (Bloomberg) — Deutsche Bank AG is revising its work-from-home policies in an effort to permanently reduce office space, adding to a growing number of lenders that are using lessons learned from the pandemic to lower costs.

