Fed 2% Inflation LIE as Massive Inflation Already Happening! Here’s Proof.

We have seen a dramatic rise in inflation. Just don’t look at the CPI for the data. Really, it has been understated to the point where it’s not funny anymore. It’s deliberately shielding the public from the truth. The most important factor here is that people are buying everyday items and the prices are rising. They’re rising considerably in fact and it has been documented by the same agency that gives out the nonsense numbers. Truly a sight to behold.
If it feels like the price of everything you buy has been soaring, that’s because it has-even as central bankers everywhere worry about the danger of deflation. The gap between everyday experience and the yearly inflation rate of 1.3% in August is massive.
The September 2020 SimplyWise Retirement Confidence Index revealed that 1 in 10 Americans in their 50s and 60s are now planning to retire early,
Coronavirus: Why the recession hurts low-income earners the most
‘The recession has essentially ended’ for some, but low-income earners are still bearing the brunt of the coronavirus economy
Over the past two months, signs of an improving economy have given Americans hope. The unemployment rate fell to 8.4% in August after nearing 15% in the spring. The S&P 500 emerged from the bear market and set a new record high in August. New home sales are at their highest level in 14 years.
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers are increasingly divided over how to steer the economy through a second wave of COVID-19, threatening President Christine Lagarde’s hard-won peace, conversations with eight ECB insiders show.
Bloomberg 4 days ago Steven Arons (Bloomberg) — Deutsche Bank AG is revising its work-from-home policies in an effort to permanently reduce office space, adding to a growing number of lenders that are using lessons learned from the pandemic to lower costs.
Prices are rising. Inflation is here. The stock market is experiencing higher prices as interest rates remain very low. This certainly benefits a small group of people. Most people are borrowing on their credit cards and other high interest loans. Many have taken money out of their home equity to pay their expenses in 2020.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
Do you think that central banks purposely trying to create inflation is good or bad?
