Fantasist Wilfred Wong In Deep Trouble

If you are not familiar with Wilfred Wong, you probably didn’t read this article. He was back on Shaun Attwood’s YouTube channel again this month, though not in person, because he is currently residing at Her Majesty’s Pleasure. For what heinous crime, you ask, grand theft? Sort of. Last November, along with five other people, he was arrested for kidnapping a young boy in Wales. Since this article was published, two of his co-defendants have pleaded guilty, and one has died in prison, apparently from suicide. The young victim was recovered from a lorry in Northamptonshire.

Reporting restrictions in the UK are far more severe than in the US, and because of the age of the victim, even after the legal proceedings are finished, little is likely to be made public. It will suffice to say that Wong believed he was saving this child from Satanic ritual abuse. Yes, this does exist, so does ritual murder. On August 3, 1949, Bereng Griffith Lerotholi and Gabashane Masupha were hanged at Maseru, Basutoland for this crime. However, Wong and his acolytes don’t simply believe evil people commit evil acts against young innocents, they believe a grand conspiracy of child sexual predators controls the governments of the world including social services, local courts, and law enforcement.

Two of Wong’s co-defendants are charity counsellor Janet Stevenson and her husband; the man who died was a former psychiatric nurse. These are not unintelligent people, but sadly they lack common sense. Recently, Mrs Stevenson petitioned Amazon to stop selling “Satanic products”; she is also a correspondent of Samantha Baldwin. In 2014, Baldwin falsely accused former lover David Madge of sexually abusing their two young sons. During Family Court proceedings, she kidnapped the boys and went on the run. Baldwin was supported enthusiastically by former police officer turned crank Jon Wedger, who has likewise appeared on Shaun Attwood’s YouTube channel, so we have come full circle.

Wong and his co-defendants may have to wait until August to come to trial, which will give them plenty of time to mull over their foolishness. Or to contemplate the depths of the vile conspiracy which has entrapped them.

