Spooky and sterile Biden inauguration showcases America’s ruling politburo

Spooky and sterile Biden inauguration showcases America’s ruling politburo

The Duran: Episode 864

The United States of America is now a classic oligarchy. The clarity that it has brought to our situation by recognizing this fact is its only virtue.

Clarity in Trump’s Wake – American Greatness

“Either the Constitution matters and must be followed . . . or it is simply a piece of parchment on display at the National Archives.” – Texas v. Pennsylvania et al. T exas v. Pennsylvania et al. did not deny setting rules for the 2020 election contrary to the Constitution.

mijj
mijj
January 21, 2021

No change really, except in perception. The veneer cloaking the essential corruption of US homeland control is utterly transparent.

All citizens know it.

A division will arise between those who feel the charade is an essential part of democracy, and those who feel insulted by the charade.

