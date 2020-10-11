Extreme Wealth Inequality and the Devaluation of Currencies Courtesy of Central Banks

source

This was part of the previous day’s video that went on too long. It included some great information so I wanted to share it. This is only 4 min long so it probably won’t show up in most of the subscribers recommended videos but for those who manually check, hope you find it informative.

States Overpaid Coronavirus Unemployment Claims, and They Want the Money Back

States Overpaid Coronavirus Unemployment Claims, and They Want the Money Back States accidentally overpaid thousands of workers over the spring and summer during a rush to get relief to unemployed and idled Americans. Now they want the money back. Funds have long since been spent and many of those workers continue to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout.

Billionaire wealth reaches new high during COVID-19 pandemic

Billionaire wealth reaches new high during COVID-19 pandemic – UBS ZURICH, Oct 7 (Reuters) – Billionaire wealth reached record high levels amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a report by UBS and PwC found, as a rally in stock prices and gains in technology and healthcare helped the wealth of the world’s richest break the $10 trillion mark.

'We Were Fortunate on Timing,' 28-Year-Old SPAC Billionaire Says

‘We Were Fortunate on Timing’: 28-Year-Old SPAC Billionaire (Bloomberg) — Thomas Healy was secretly arranging a deal to turn his Texas-based truck electrification startup into a publicly traded company when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level

Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US) Release: H.4.1 Factors Affecting Reserve Balances Units: Frequency: Suggested Citation: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level [WALCL], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St.

Venezuela Planning New 100,000-Bolivar Bills Worth Just $0.23

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-05/venezuela-planning-new-100-000-bolivar-bills-worth-just-0-23?sref=6uww027M

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means. The economy is at a stage which is completely different from the stock market. Certain stocks like tech stocks are going higher. Interest rates are very low today and may go even lower.

