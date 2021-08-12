Evil Soros sock puppet orders raid on Colorado election clerk’s office as Dominion watches on

Soros sock puppet orders raid on Colorado election clerk’s office as Dominion watches on

Jena Griswold, part of George Soros’ network of Democrat dupes acting as secretaries of state, is digging a hole for her own demise by trying to obstruct a county election official from doing her job.

Tina Peters (centre) on stage at Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium after learning of the rogue secretary of state’s raid on her office.

Radio Talkshow host Boone Cutler was quickly on to the scandal.

By TONY MOBILIFONITIS

COLORADO’S Soros-funded Democrat secretary of state Jena Griswold staged a raid on the office of a county election clerk’s office on Tuesday while the clerk flew to Mike Lindell’s symposium in South Dakota to expose election fraud to some 46 US state representatives.

Griswold and her election officials have refused to answer questions on the November 2020 election raised by some 1000 citizens of the state. So far they have discovered some 25,000 non-resident votes

Earlier, the computer set-up for the three-day symposium was subject to hack attacks, forcing organisers to twice run back-up systems. The office raid was “well timed” and Griswold’s state officials did not allow it to be observed by the deputy standing in for Tina Peters, the Republican elected as Mesa County’s election clerk.

An employee of Dominion Voting Systems, whose equipment is under investigation in multiple states, reportedly accompanied the state officials conducting the raid. Dominion, Griswold and other bought- and-paid-for Soros secretaries of state have been denying Dominion machinery can connect to the internet, when hard evidence shows they clearly can.

Peters has been investigating reports of election irregularities in the county, and has been continually harrassed by the desperate, power-drunk Griswold, who is product of George Soros’ Secretaries of State Project, as is Katy Hobbs, the Democrat Secretary of State for Arizona, who has been fighting the election fraud investigations there as well.

The raid on Smith’s office happened just before Lindell was to make a major announcement to the symposium, and threw the plans into temporary chaos. Lindell was visibly upset and flustered by the development but ushered Peters, cyber expert Sean Smith and Republican activist Sheronna Bishop on to the stage well behind schedule. It is unclear if all the information that was to be released was released because of the legal implications of the raid.

Mainstream media have jumped on the raid to spin the story that Smith’s office is “under criminal investigation for a voting systems breach that gave passwords to a Qanon figure”. In fact Griswold was the only person authorised to hold the password.

Radio talkshow host Boone Cutler posted on Twitter it was “a massive scandal” and people should do everything to make it heard. “Framing one of your subordinates because they are investigating you is big. Doing it with a major press release hand in hand with the mainstream media hints that it is even bigger. “The SoS (secretary of state) being explicitly Soros funded means it is even bigger than that. This story unravels a ton of connections. Post about it wherever you can,” Cutler said.

In a statement the crooked and nasty little Soros puppet said on Monday she “ordered the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder to comply with inspection of election equipment, video footage, and other documents in the county”.

“The Clerk’s Office must prove that chain of custody remains intact and that there has been no unauthorized access to voting equipment in the county. Failure to do so will result in decertification of the specific voting equipment in Mesa.”

She went on the lie that “Colorado has the best election system in the nation, with built in security redundancies”. As Secretary of State, my number one priority is to ensure all election security protocols are followed and to safeguard Coloradans’ right to vote.”

