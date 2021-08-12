Sumption Final 5.mov

A Conversation with Lord Sumption
Editor-in-Chief, Jay Bhattacharya and Lord Sumption discuss the legal, ethical, and political implications of COVID-19 policy responses
British author, historian, and retired Supreme Court Judge, Lord Sumption, has been vocal throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, questioning the wisdom, necessity, and legality of the British government’s use of the 1984 Public Health Act to implement extraordinary lockdown measures.
In this in-depth conversation, Professor Bhattacharya sits down with Lord Sumption to explore pressing ethical and legal questions raised by the COVID-19 policy response, in addition to examining both the historical context and potential ramifications for the future.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
