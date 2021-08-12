in Latest, News

MUST SEE: Your Wake Up Call

It is a conspiracy

200 Views 2 Comments

MUST SEE: Your Wake Up Call

MUST SEE: Damning Video Explaining How, Why And Who Stole Election Mirror Source: https://home.frankspeech.com/tv/video/your-wake-call For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Fre…

Link to video on Frank Speech

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

George SorosDark Money2020 election fraud

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Knutsen
Knutsen
August 12, 2021

George Soros and Bill Gates are evil, psychopaths and think they are demigods. They know they kill lots of people with their regime changes and vaccines resp. But they don’t care. There are too many people they think as true eugentics that they are. Most people have no clue about their evil acts since it is not reported in MSM.

0
Reply
Sandy
Sandy
August 12, 2021

A few days ago . I was like a Beggar asking everyone for money and shelter, but a really nice man introduced me to the best on-line work . This work needs no special skills . Now I am able to earn $996/day and $12k/month easy and non-stoppable money . it Help lots financially .Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page 
↓↓↓  HERE ↓↓↓

http://gg.gg/vmy9i

Last edited 3 hours ago by Sandy
-1
Reply

Evil Soros sock puppet orders raid on Colorado election clerk’s office as Dominion watches on

GOP cave-in shows globalist SWAMP still entrenched [Video]