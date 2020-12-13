in Latest, Video

Eric Swalwell Chinese spy exposes Democrats foreign meddling hypocrisy

The Duran: Episode 827.

Exclusive: Suspected Chinese spy targeted California politicians

Exclusive: How a suspected Chinese spy gained access to California politics

A suspected Chinese intelligence operative developed extensive ties with local and national politicians, including a U.S. congressman, in what U.S. officials believe was a political intelligence operation run by China’s main civilian spy agency between 2011 and 2015, Axios found in a yearlonginvestigation.

Helen B
Helen B
December 13, 2020

They did it to Murdoch too years ago. Honey pot, but a long term one.

