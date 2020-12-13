Eric Swalwell Chinese spy exposes Democrats foreign meddling hypocrisy
The Duran: Episode 827.
Exclusive: Suspected Chinese spy targeted California politicians
Exclusive: How a suspected Chinese spy gained access to California politics
A suspected Chinese intelligence operative developed extensive ties with local and national politicians, including a U.S. congressman, in what U.S. officials believe was a political intelligence operation run by China’s main civilian spy agency between 2011 and 2015, Axios found in a yearlonginvestigation.
They did it to Murdoch too years ago. Honey pot, but a long term one.