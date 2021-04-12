China warns West to NOT boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
The Duran: Episode 938
U.S. Comments on Beijing Olympics Spur Talk of Possible Boycott
Olympics Boycott Risks Becoming the Next Big U.S.-China Battle
Over the past month, diplomats in Beijing have been talking more about the pros and cons of boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing — particularly as leading global brands came under attack for statements on human rights abuses in the far west region of Xinjiang.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.