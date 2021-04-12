in Latest, Video

Ukraine War Called Off? Russia Confirms Putin-Zelensky-Merkel-Macron Ceasefire Summit Is Coming

219 Views

Ukraine War Called Off? Russia Confirms Putin-Zelensky-Merkel-Macron Ceasefire Summit Is Coming
News Topic 105:

Political advisers working on preparing Normandy Four summit – Kremlin

Political advisers working on preparing Normandy Four summit, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Political advisers to the leaders of Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France are carrying out an effort to prepare for the Normandy format summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in an interview with Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossyia-1 TV channel.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

UkraineAlexander Mercouris

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Canada moves closer to shutting down sites that dare criticise government

China warns West to NOT boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics