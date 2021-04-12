in Latest, Video

Canada moves closer to shutting down sites that dare criticise government

Canada moves closer to shutting down sites that dare criticise government

Canada to censor political taunts. Implement internet kill switch.

Canada to censor political taunts. Implement internet kill switch.

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault’s plan calls for censorship of “hurtful” comments against politicians and implementation of an internet killswitch to facilitate it

Police Officers Pay Visit to Home of Anti-War Activist Over Harmless Tweet Criticizing AOC

Police Officers Pay Visit to Home of Anti-War Activist Over Harmless Tweet Criticizing AOC

Two plainclothes California police officers showed up to the home of an anti-war activist over a harmless tweet criticizing Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The police officers were sent to the Los Angeles home of Ryan Wentz, an anti-war activist on April 8 on behalf of the Capitol Police.

Sally Snyder
Sally Snyder
April 12, 2021

Here is the roadmap that governments around the world have used to create the Cult of COVID:

https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2021/04/moral-panic-and-covid-19-pandemic.html

Political leaders have used the COVID-19 pandemic to reinforce and strengthen their powers and ensure that their subjects will be willing to submit willingly to measures that would not ordinarily be under consideration, for example, an untested, highly experimental vaccine and the extraordinary use of police powers.

