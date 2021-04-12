Canada moves closer to shutting down sites that dare criticise government
Canada to censor political taunts. Implement internet kill switch.
Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault’s plan calls for censorship of “hurtful” comments against politicians and implementation of an internet killswitch to facilitate it
Police Officers Pay Visit to Home of Anti-War Activist Over Harmless Tweet Criticizing AOC
Two plainclothes California police officers showed up to the home of an anti-war activist over a harmless tweet criticizing Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The police officers were sent to the Los Angeles home of Ryan Wentz, an anti-war activist on April 8 on behalf of the Capitol Police.
Here is the roadmap that governments around the world have used to create the Cult of COVID:
Political leaders have used the COVID-19 pandemic to reinforce and strengthen their powers and ensure that their subjects will be willing to submit willingly to measures that would not ordinarily be under consideration, for example, an untested, highly experimental vaccine and the extraordinary use of police powers.