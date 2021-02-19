Canada LIKES Australia. Facebook needs to pay for Canadian media content
Pay up, Zuck: Canada allies with Australia in ‘battle’ against Facebook over news content
Following Australia’s lead, Canada has announced that it aims to force Facebook to pay for news content. Ottawa said it would not be intimidated if the tech giant seeks retribution.
