Rupert Murdoch revenge on ZUCK. Facebook news leaves Australia
The Duran: Episode 889
Facebook Goes Nuclear On Australia – Blocks All News Sharing Across Continent
Facebook Goes Nuclear On Australia – Blocks All News Sharing Across Continent
After Australia’s government this week announced its intent to issue legislative changes known as the “News Media Bargaining Code” by the end of this month, Facebook in retaliation has said it will begin restricting news sharing on its platform in Australia.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.