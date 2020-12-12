UK and Canada move forward with SHOT ID ‘freedom’ passes
Chief Medical Officer Says Canadians Who Refuse The Shot Won’t Have “Freedom to Move Around”
Suggests those who don’t take the shot will have to wear masks.
A State Senator in New Jersey wants the coronavirus vaccine made mandatory for all school age children, despite them being the least at risk group. Middlesex Democrat Senator Joseph Vitale also wants to eliminate exemptions that have been used in the past to prevent their children from receiving shots.
Clever little devils have managed via the plandemic to turn society into slaves. Discrimination. Top epidemiology scientists debunk the entire scam. There will be no freedom in the West.