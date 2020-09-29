Economy Needs MASSIVE Stimulus Boost To Avoid Complete MELTDOWN! Mega Inflation

The economic situation is not one which looks positive for the foreseeable future. Many of the current issues, like the lack of a solution for jobs, just won’t come about in 2020. Stimulus measures are not solutions of course and must eventually be paid back. Knowing that higher taxes is the only way to wind down the amount of debt in place, economic growth which was already trending down, is sure to slow even further. But don’t let me try and convince you. Look at the data itself.
For an instant, luck seemed to change for Sam Fornasiero. The 21-year-old’s phone call was put on hold – a noteworthy improvement relative to the 2,000-plus prior attempts to reach New Jersey’s unemployment bureau, by his estimation. The call went dead after a half hour of waiting.
GENEVA (ILO News) – The devastating losses in working hours caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have brought a “massive” drop in labour income for workers around the world, says the International Labour Organization (ILO) in its latest assessment of the effects of the pandemic on the world of work.
The man in charge of building investment strategy for Wells Fargo Securities won’t put new money to work in stocks right now. Christopher Harvey believes the market is too vulnerable to another correction and a 50% surge in volatility.
In this issue of “The Sell-Off Is Overdone. The Correction May Not Be.” “Policies, Not Politics.” Join Richard Rosso, CFP, and Danny Ratliff, CFP, for an in-depth look at both party’s platforms and how upcoming changes could affect your retirement, social security, medicare, and how you invest.
LONDON, NEW YORK (Reuters) – Stretched valuations and the resulting pullback in equities have prompted more interest in long/short fund strategies that can provide some protection against market declines and wild swings, hedge fund and asset managers say. The S&P 500 index is down nearly 10% from its Sept.
Greg Tribulato is having trouble getting buyers interested in two extensively renovated condominiums he’s trying to sell in San Francisco’s Mission district. They’ve been on the market for three months. The one with two bedrooms is going for $1.5 million, and the four-bedroom unit costs $2.3 million.
(Bloomberg) — Federal prosecutors behind a sweeping crackdown on market “spoofing” scored a big win Friday after a Chicago jury convicted former Deutsche Bank AG traders Cedric Chanu and James Vorley of fraud for manipulating gold and silver prices.
