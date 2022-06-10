Crime And Non-Punishment In The USA

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

If you’ve ever wondered why violent crime is on the rise in the US, especially in Democrat states, wonder no more. Because the perpetrator was only sixteen at the time, few details have been released, but the crime was caught on CCTV, and on June 8, the adult victim appeared on the Tucker Carlson programme. Although her face was shown, she asked her first name only be given.

If you haven’t seen the incident, check out the Carlson interview or any of the uploads by other YouTube channels. On the morning of August 6, Rachel is pushing her eight month old son in a pushchair (or stroller as Americans call it) down a fairly wide side street when the perpetrator, driving a stolen vehicle, swerves and deliberately runs into her. Incredibly, she got to her feet at once, but she said later she thought her son had been killed.

The driver was apprehended by public spirited neighbours and workers who boxed him in and held him until the police arrived.

What kind of sentence should that entail? Granted that the young are generally treated a lot more leniently than adults, but there are limits. This wasn’t a kid caught shoplifting or vandalising a bus shelter; a crime of this nature warrants serious time both to protect the public and to act as a deterrence. The fact that he had a felony record and was already out on probation should compound the punishment. And he received…? Would you believe five months in a diversionary program? It is unclear what if any time this kid has spent on remand, hopefully all of it.

The District Attorney responsible for this travesty of justice was George Gascón, one of the so-called progressives who believe there are too many people (read black men) in prison. That may be and indeed probably is the case, but prison reform (which Donald Trump did) is one thing, emptying the prisons or refusing to lock up dangerous psychopaths is another thing entirely.

This week, another such progressive was given his marching orders when the people of San Francisco booted Chesa Boudin from office. If Gascón is bad, Boudin was even worse. His turn the other cheek attitude to violent crime has been blamed for the murder of a 7 month old boy.

Sadly, it isn’t only the Golden State which has this problem of criminally irresponsible progressive district attorneys. Chicago has Kim Foxx. Escalating crime in New York can clearly be blamed on these insane progressive policies. but according to two liberal sociologists, the real cause is – wait for it – poverty and racial segregation. This begs the question was there less poverty and less segregation in 1950 when the US murder rate was 4.6 per hundred thousand than in 2020 when it was 7.8 per hundred thousand?

There are many factors responsible for varying crime rates, but the most significant is clearly free will. If some people think they can get away with it or be given the proverbial slap on the wrist, they will commit all manner of crimes up to and including murder. If the United States is to get to grips with this escalating problem, offenders must be held properly to account. The recall of Chesa Boudin indicates that some of them are preparing to do just that.

