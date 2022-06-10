Unlawful Combatants? – Russia Should Seek The Moral High Ground

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Let me start by saying I am not a lawyer (Thankfully) but I can read the various articles Geneva, associated Hague Convention and treaties and so in the absence of any examination of this topic so far, this is my take for discussion.

The recent commencement of trials of Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, and Moroccan citizen Ibrahim Saadoun for terrorism, is in my opinion, not legally safe, as was also the case for the trial in Ukraine of the 21-year-old Russian tank commander Vadim Shishimarin. It is simply not the case that if a combatant is not from the country of a belligerent and is being paid, that they are not covered under Geneva etc. If that was the case then e.g. members of the Nepalese Gurkhas, still fighting for the British, as they have since the 19th Century could be considered illegal combatants.

Two wrongs don’t make a right and I believe the Russians are making a mistake to allow the DPR to go ahead with this, whom I seriously doubt have the necessary expertise in the rules of law of war, or the desired degree of independence, to undertake such proceedings.

In order to legally charge any of these people with civilian offenses such as murder or terrorism, they must first be determined NOT to be legal combatants, because if they are or were legal combatants, the act of charging them with such offenses is in itself, illegal under the rules of war.

The sweeping stated declaration that “mercenaries” are de-facto not legal combatants is by no means, necessarily correct. There is ample argument and precedent to say that if such fighters are or were in uniform or at least had clear Ukrainian insignia, and received any kind of induction and if they in any way had a Ukrainian command structure above them, they would very arguably, be regarded as lawful combatants and therefore fighting and killing adversary combatants would not be indictable.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report