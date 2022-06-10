Unlawful Combatants? – Russia Should Seek The Moral High Ground

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Let me start by saying I am not a lawyer (Thankfully) but I can read the various articles Geneva, associated Hague Convention and treaties and so in the absence of any examination of this topic so far, this is my take for discussion.
The recent commencement of trials of Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, and Moroccan citizen Ibrahim Saadoun for terrorism, is in my opinion, not legally safe, as was also the case for the trial in Ukraine of the 21-year-old Russian tank commander Vadim Shishimarin. It is simply not the case that if a combatant is not from the country of a belligerent and is being paid, that they are not covered under Geneva etc. If that was the case then e.g. members of the Nepalese Gurkhas, still fighting for the British, as they have since the 19th Century could be considered illegal combatants.
Two wrongs don’t make a right and I believe the Russians are making a mistake to allow the DPR to go ahead with this, whom I seriously doubt have the necessary expertise in the rules of law of war, or the desired degree of independence, to undertake such proceedings.
In order to legally charge any of these people with civilian offenses such as murder or terrorism, they must first be determined NOT to be legal combatants, because if they are or were legal combatants, the act of charging them with such offenses is in itself, illegal under the rules of war.
The sweeping stated declaration that “mercenaries” are de-facto not legal combatants is by no means, necessarily correct. There is ample argument and precedent to say that if such fighters are or were in uniform or at least had clear Ukrainian insignia, and received any kind of induction and if they in any way had a Ukrainian command structure above them, they would very arguably, be regarded as lawful combatants and therefore fighting and killing adversary combatants would not be indictable.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
★彡[𝐍𝐄𝐄𝐃 𝐏𝐄𝐎𝐏𝐋𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐊]彡★
I am making $92 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss.
That is what I do.. http://Www.Profit97.Com
The Russian soldier was fighting in his country’s army which had moved into what is arguably still part of Russia. The foreigners were mercenaries whose countries had nothing official to do with the war but who were there to make money and to hell with anybody they killed in the process.
I also have mixed feelings about this. I understand Russia’s point of trying to dissuade any foreign fighters from coming tho Ukraine but I don’t think they should be regarded as terrorists, just as if, let’s say, a Brazilian or a Serbian decides to fight for Russia and gets captured by the Ukrainians.
The Russian army is made up of regular soldiers. I can’t see how any foreigner would try or would want to try and bust in there; unless he’s completly mad.
so those in US prisons who where captured in the battle fields are angels.
So all those held in Guantanamo are innocent combatants, try telling that to the Yanks who kill those ” innocent ” combatants, even though they are locked up’ or maybe it is only those mercenaries killing innocent civilians in Donbas
who are LEGAL . get a life mate.