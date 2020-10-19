Chris Wallace, once again, comes to Joe Biden's rescue

****News Topic 98*****
FNC’s Wallace: ‘I’m Suspicious’ of NYP Hunter Story — Giuliani Not a ‘Reliable Source’
FNC’s Wallace: ‘I’m Suspicious’ of NY Post Hunter Biden Story — Giuliani Not a ‘Reliable Source’
Fox News Channel’s anchor Chris Wallace commented on a New York Post article that purports to show emails from Hunter Biden linking his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, to his Ukraine business dealings, Friday on “America Newsroom.” | Clips
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.