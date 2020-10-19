in Latest, Video

Chris Wallace, once again, comes to Joe Biden's rescue

100 Views

****News Topic 98*****

FNC’s Wallace: ‘I’m Suspicious’ of NYP Hunter Story — Giuliani Not a ‘Reliable Source’

FNC’s Wallace: ‘I’m Suspicious’ of NY Post Hunter Biden Story — Giuliani Not a ‘Reliable Source’

Fox News Channel’s anchor Chris Wallace commented on a New York Post article that purports to show emails from Hunter Biden linking his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, to his Ukraine business dealings, Friday on “America Newsroom.” | Clips

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouChris WallaceHunter Bide

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Big Tech will do whatever it takes to protect Biden