in Latest, Video

2 + 2 = 4. Or Is It Something Else?

2 Comments

source

Try asking 4 equals what? Instead of 2 + 2. For me, I always see everything in reverse. For daily tasks, it makes it a disadvantage, let me tell you. But for business, strategy, learning, it’s certainly interesting. I just wanted to share this and relate it to investments. Follow the herd, and you could be lead to slaughter. Not wise in my opinion. Be objective. Have objections. Ask questions.

 

No Title

No Description

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE:  http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money #finance #investments

Twitter          Instagram          Facebook

# T h e  M o n e y  G P S

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

MoneyfinanceThe Money GPSInvestments

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dewey Fernfield
Dewey Fernfield
Author
October 20, 2020

What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »

0
Reply

Chris Wallace, once again, comes to Joe Biden's rescue

NATO in action in the Baltic States