China Joins World’s Largest Trading Bloc, U.S. EXCLUDED! Reserve Currency Status Remain?

An empire never falls from the outside in. It’s from the inside out. Today we see what happens when a small handful of people who are capable of causing havoc will do. More and more economic weakness will come and it’s all manufactured. The system of control is defined and required. They print as much as they want, shuffle around 0’s and 1’s, and you must ultimately pay the price.

China and 14 other countries agree to set up world’s largest trading bloc

China and 14 other countries agree to set up world’s largest trading bloc China and 14 other countries agreed Sunday to set up the world’s largest trading bloc, encompassing nearly a third of all economic activity, in a deal many in Asia are hoping will help hasten a recovery from the shocks of the coronavirus pandemic.

China’s $900 Billion Funding Gap to Provide Clue on Stimulus – Bloomberg

Default by Henan Coal Mining Company Sends Tremors Across China – Caixin Global

Default by Henan Coal Mining Company Sends Tremors Across China China’s interbank bond regulator launched an investigation of Yongcheng Coal and Electricity Holding Group Co. Ltd. The abrupt 1 billion yuan ($151 million) bond default of a state-owned coal mining company in Central China’s Henan province set off reverberations across China affecting its parent company, industry peers and other state-owned bond issuers and triggered an investigation by the interbank bond market regulator.

Morgan Stanley Says Go Risk-On and ‘Trust the Recovery’ in 2021 – Bloomberg

Velocity of M2 Money Stock (M2V) | FRED | St. Louis Fed

Velocity of M2 Money Stock Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Release: Money Velocity Units: Frequency: Notes: Calculated as the ratio of quarterly nominal GDP to the quarterly average of M2 money stock. The velocity of money is the frequency at which one unit of currency is used to purchase domestically- produced goods and services within a given time period.

More money is flowing into U.S. tech stocks right now in 2020. We have seen an accelerating trend of more growth in stocks, more debt, more money. Investors have been trying to buy more equities and the value of the U.S. dollar is expected to decline.

