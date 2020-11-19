Israeli aggression against southern Syria results in military casualties

The Israeli enemy carried out a new aggression against the Syrian territories, during which it targeted the areas of the Syrian capital, Damascus.

An official Syrian military source said that the aggression took place around 3.11 / dawn today, Wednesday, and took place in the air from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting the southern region, while the air defenses of the Syrian army forces managed to counter a number of occupation missiles.

According to the source, the aggression killed / 3 / Syrian army soldiers and wounded a soldier, in addition to material losses in the targeted area.

Yesterday, the occupation army announced allegations about the discovery of an explosive device field in the south of the occupied Golan near the barbed wire separating the Syrian territories. A spokesman for the occupation army, Avichai Adrai, said that the occupation forces had dismantled the charges and that they held the Syrian government responsible for any attacks launched from its territory It targets the Israeli occupation entity.

It was expected that the aggression would be launched on the Syrian lands, as the occupation entity had previously attacked the Syrian lands following allegations similar to what was broadcast yesterday, while the Israeli occupation forces invoked allegations about security operations launched from inside Syria to justify targeting Syrian lands.

It is noteworthy that, on the twenty first of last month, the occupation forces launched an attack on a school in the northern countryside of “Quneitra”

