The Great Reset Is Coming. Are You Ready?

There have been numerous calls for a new world order over the years. Some have desired the empire to fall. Others have been suggesting a great reset to occur. All the while, the globalist elite take more and more from the middle class as they are distracted and entertained. The question is how will this actually come about?

For Many in the West, Working From Abroad Is the New Working From Home – WSJ

For Many in the West, Working From Abroad Is the New Working From Home ROME-The moment Jennifer Babin found out her employer’s offices in Paris wouldn’t reopen any time soon, she packed up her bags and moved to the Sicilian city of Palermo. “I jumped at the opportunity to relocate to Sicily because I love it so much,” says Ms. Babin, 28 years old, who continues to work for a Paris-based insurance company but from Palermo.

The Housing Bubble is Even Bigger Than the Stock Market Bubble

The Housing Bubble is Even Bigger Than the Stock Market Bubble Stocks may be expensive based on historical measures, but it’s nothing compared to skyrocketing home values says Robert Shiller. Please consider Home Prices Are In a Bubble. Full Stop. Consider that the Case-Shiller National Home Price index has gained in excess of 6% per year on average since January 2012, while net rental income has barely kept up with inflation, increasing just less than 2% per year.

Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better | World Economic Forum

Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better It might seem odd to you, but it makes perfect sense for us in this city. Everything you considered a product, has now become a service.

Now is the time for a ‘great reset’ of capitalism | World Economic Forum

Now is the time for a ‘great reset’ The changes we have already seen in response to COVID-19 prove that a reset of our economic and social foundations is possible. Professor Klaus Schwab outlines how to achieve it.

‘Great Reset’ of Capitalism a Threat to Our Way of Life: Australian Senator

‘Great Reset’ of Capitalism a Threat to Our Way of Life: Australian Senator A motion by One Nation leader Pauline Hanson calling on the Australian government to boycott the World Economic Forum ‘s (WEF) Great Reset agenda was blocked in the Senate on Nov. 11.

China, Argentina to renew currency swap of $18.2 billion – Global Times

China, Argentina to renew currency swap of $18.2 billion China’s central bank on Monday cut benchmark lending rates by the steepest margin since August 2019 when the market-oriented loan prime rate regime was adopted. The nation is striving to repair the damage of the coronavirus outbreak,which caused GDP to contract in the first quarter.

The financial system is always changing. Money comes in and goes out. More investment [in] certain funds or sectors and then it flows to another. More cash and debt is expected. Cheap money is coming very easily these days.

