China Boycotts Nike, H&M: West Baffled & Shocked
The disappearance of Hennes & Mauritz, one of the world’s largest clothing retailers, from ecommerce and ride-hailing apps in China last week marks an escalation in the diplomatic battle over cotton from Xinjiang. China has shown that it will not just encourage local consumer boycotts of global brands that reject Xinjiang cotton, but will impose them.
In a cotton-producing village in Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, large-scale machines operate at full capacity to seize the harvest season on September 28, 2020. The total cotton plantation area in Xinjiang reached 24.19 million mu (1.6 million hectares) and around 16.90 million mu were harvested by machines in 2020, accounting for 70 percent of the plantation area.
Western companies now face the dilemma of being between woke and angry customers in the west, along with their governments versus the huge market of China. We see US companies and sports leagues being targeted to condemn the recent electoral changes in the state of Georgia. All of this means is that they will either become apolitical and not take any positions or they will continue to take positions and have to accept the consequences to their business. I suspect many will start to adopt the former position despite having to take heavy criticism. It will be interesting to see… Read more »
Thank you, Alexander It is another stone hurled at the wicked arrogance of the West, mainly the US and the UK.It is disgusting to watch leaders of this country and the US never, ever, acknowledging that there some other governments and nations which are not depraved and murderous as the elites of these two nations are. The fact that China is ruled by a dictatorial ideology – socially – doesn’t make it any worse than the depraved ideologies of this part of the world, always scheming to asphyxiate the remains of truth, morality and justice that are still left to… Read more »
the Western Capitalist International Corporation dilemma – to act as a branch of US Regime Propaganda and Control, or simply act as a business concerned with business economics.