Censored Medical Doctor Publishes Results: 100% SARS-CoV-2 Cure Rate with No Drugs or Vaccines

For many years, Health Impact News often featured the blog posts of Michigan physician Dr. David Brownstein.

When the COVID crisis broke out earlier this year, Dr. Browstein continued blogging about the natural methods he was using to treat patients who had been tested for SARS-CoV-2 or who exhibited the symptoms, and his success rate was 100%.

But in May, the FTC forced Dr. Brownstein to stop blogging about his treatments as they were not approved by the FDA.

Dear CHM Patients-I want to let you know that we have been ordered by the FTC to stop making any statements about our treatment protocols of Vitamins A, C and D as well as nutritional IV’s, iodine, ozone and nebulization to support the immune system with respect to Coronavirus Diseases 2019 (COVID-19). According to this letter: “It is unlawful under the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C Sec. 41 et seq. to advertise that a product or service can prevent, treat, or cure human disease unless you possess competent and reliable scientific evidence, including, when appropriate, well-controlled human clinical studies, substantiating that the claims are true at the time they are made. For COVID-19, no such study is currently known to exist for the products or services identified above. Thus, any Coronavirus-related prevention or treatment claims regarding such products or services are not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence. You must immediately cease making all such claims.” What this means is that I will not be able to blog, post, tweet, email, etc. for awhile. I want you to know that CHM is NOT closing. I am still here and so are my colleagues. It is my honor to be your doctor. To All Our Health! ~DrB

Read the full article here:

And so we have not heard from him since then, until today.

This month (July 2020) Dr. Brownstein, along with several other doctors, published his results in an independent, open source journal, Science, Public Health Policy and the Law.

The title of the study is A Novel Approach to Treating COVID-19 Using Nutritional and Oxidative Therapies.

Here is the abstract:

Abstract

Objective: This report is a case series of consecutive patients diagnosed with COVID-19 treated with a nutritional and oxidative medical approach. We describe the treatment program and report the response of the 107 COVID-19 patients.

Study Design: Observational case series consecutive.

Setting: A family practice office in a suburb of Detroit, Michigan.

Patients: All patients seen in the office from February through May 2020 diagnosed with COVID-19 were included in the study. COVID-19 was either diagnosed via PCR or antibody testing as well as those not tested diagnosed via symptomology.

Interventions: Oral Vitamins A, C, D, and iodine were given to 107 subjects (99%). Intravenous solutions of hydrogen peroxide and Vitamin C were given to 32 (30%) and 37 (35%) subjects. Thirty-seven (35%) of the cohort was treated with intramuscular ozone. A dilute, nebulized hydrogen peroxide/saline mixture, with Lugol’s iodine, was used by 91 (85%).

Main Outcome Measures: History and physical exam were reviewed for COVID-19 symptoms including cough, fever, shortness of breath, and gastrointestinal complaints. Laboratory reports were examined for SARS-CoV-2 results. Symptomatic improvement after treatment was reported for each patient consisting of first improvement, mostly better, and completely better.

Results: There were a total of 107 patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Thirty four were tested for SARS-CoV-2(32%) and twenty-seven (25%) tested positive. Three were hospitalized (3%) with two of the three hospitalized before instituting treatment and only one requiring hospitalization after beginning treatment. There were no deaths. The most common symptoms in the cohort were fever (81%), shortness of breath (68%), URI which included cough (69%), and gastrointestinal distress symptoms (27%).

For the entire cohort, first improvement was noted in 2.4 days. The cohort reported symptoms mostly better after 4.4 days and completely better 6.9 days after starting the program. For the SARS-CoV-2 test positive patients, fever was present in 25 (93%), shortness of breath in 20 (74%) and upper respiratory symptoms including cough in 21 (78%) while gastrointestinal symptoms were present in 9 (33%). The time to improvement in the SARS-CoV- 2 test positive group was slightly longer than the entire cohort.

Conclusion: At present, there is no published cure, treatment, or preventive for COVID-19 except for a recent report on dexamethasone for seriously ill patients. A novel treatment program combining nutritional and oxidative therapies was shown to successfully treat the signs and symptoms of 100% of 107 patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Each patient was treated with an individualized plan consisting of a combination of oral, IV, IM, and nebulized nutritional and oxidative therapies which resulted in zero deaths and recovery from COVID-19.

Read the full study. (Contact us for a copy if this link stops working.)

It is fairly obvious to anyone not swallowing the propaganda being spun by the corporate media that the entire COVID Plandemic is not to stop the spread of a new disease and find a cure, but to enslave the masses with their toxic products while shutting down the World’s economy and completing the largest transfer of wealth in modern history to the pharmaceutical industry and Bill Gates’ empire.

Get ready for the onslaught of COVID vaccines for a virus which so far has no reliable test to identify, and the symptoms of which are totally treatable via natural methods.

