in Links, Latest

Antifa and Black Lives Matter Are Racist White Organizations Financed By Racist White Foundations to Burn Down Black Businesses. – PaulCraigRoberts.org

50 Views 1 Comment

Visit Direct Link

Explains columnist Paul Craig Roberts,

‘Antifa and Black Lives Matter Are Racist White Organizations Financed By Racist White Foundations to Burn Down Black Businesses.

The goal is to keep Black Americans from getting ahead and thus build up their frustration to make it easier to provoke a race war.’

https://www.rt.com/usa/494295-minneapolis-business-burn-riots/

I wonder however if the goal is not so much to incite a race war as to simply keep Blacks from being re-absorbed back into the productive economy, to keep them from returning to the position they were in prior to the deployment of the War on Black Employment, the Great Society welfare project of 1965?

Under Trump’s pro market pro prosperity economy Black employment levels have reached historic highs just as unemployment levels have declined to historic lows. The great danger to the Left is that Black’s abandon the Progressive political class en masse, in preference for freedom and prosperity under a Trumpian revitalized economy.

In such case the Progressive’s goal would not be so much to incite a race war as to keep Blacks confined to the ‘democrat plantations’ in order to ensure they remain a reliable democratic voting block.

3 2 votes
Article Rating
Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ManintheMoon
ManintheMoon
July 11, 2020

Of course the main object of Black Lives Matter is the old Roman maxim “divide et impera’ – divide and rule – used by all empires since then. The object is as much to make whites hate blacks as the other way round. It’s the reason for encouraging mass immigration in the west. No one has the time to oppose those in charge they are so busy fighting each other.

0
Reply

Censored Medical Doctor Publishes Results: 100% SARS-CoV-2 Cure Rate with No Drugs or Vaccines
A view of the Mother of God in Hagia Sophia - now to be used as a Mosque

Istanbul moves towards Islamic nationalism as Hagia Sophia is redesignated a Mosque [Video]