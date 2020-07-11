Antifa and Black Lives Matter Are Racist White Organizations Financed By Racist White Foundations to Burn Down Black Businesses. – PaulCraigRoberts.org

Explains columnist Paul Craig Roberts,
‘Antifa and Black Lives Matter Are Racist White Organizations Financed By Racist White Foundations to Burn Down Black Businesses.
The goal is to keep Black Americans from getting ahead and thus build up their frustration to make it easier to provoke a race war.’
https://www.rt.com/usa/494295-minneapolis-business-burn-riots/
I wonder however if the goal is not so much to incite a race war as to simply keep Blacks from being re-absorbed back into the productive economy, to keep them from returning to the position they were in prior to the deployment of the War on Black Employment, the Great Society welfare project of 1965?
Under Trump’s pro market pro prosperity economy Black employment levels have reached historic highs just as unemployment levels have declined to historic lows. The great danger to the Left is that Black’s abandon the Progressive political class en masse, in preference for freedom and prosperity under a Trumpian revitalized economy.
In such case the Progressive’s goal would not be so much to incite a race war as to keep Blacks confined to the ‘democrat plantations’ in order to ensure they remain a reliable democratic voting block.
Of course the main object of Black Lives Matter is the old Roman maxim “divide et impera’ – divide and rule – used by all empires since then. The object is as much to make whites hate blacks as the other way round. It’s the reason for encouraging mass immigration in the west. No one has the time to oppose those in charge they are so busy fighting each other.