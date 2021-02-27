Virus Isolation: SARS Variants & More All Rest on 1 Big Fat Assumption

By Makia Freeman

AT A GLANCE…

THE STORY:As the WHO, CDC and Governments ramp up COVID fear with new scary stories of SARS variants, let’s get back to the basics: there still has never been true virus isolation.

THE IMPLICATIONS:No matter how much the MSM tries to convince you, those propagating the COVID narrative cannot overcome the entirely fraudulent foundation of the scamdemic. There is no virus.

Without virus isolation, the SARS variants

brainwashing theme is being increasingly pushed by the NWO (New World Order) social engineers to prop up the pandemic. With more people becoming aware that there is no emergency and there is no pandemic, the COVID manipulators are propagating more lies by inventing SARS variants and using them as fuel to continue the scamdemic. Apparently, there are now South African, UK and Californian variants of which you need to be very afraid. However, whether it’s new variants, spike proteins or other SARS-CoV-2 paraphernalia, all of these stories depend on a basic assumption: that a new virus SARS-CoV-2 exists. You can’t have variants of a virus that doesn’t exist. You can’t have spike proteins on a virus that doesn’t exist. Likewise, you can’t make a true traditional vaccine (not the gene editing devices of Pfizer and Moderna) of a virus that doesn’t exist. So we keep coming back to the same point: SARS-CoV-2 has never been isolated or purified, and thus so much of the current reporting about it is disinformation that cannot be true.

One Big, Fat, Unfounded Assumption

As always, Dr. Tom Cowan and Dr. Andrew Kaufman (whom I have quoted extensively in previous articles such as this one and this one) shine light on the true state of affairs. According to them, no true isolation of a virus has EVER happened, either for SARS-CoV-2 or other viruses like HIV. In a recent discussion, they talk about the lack of scientific evidence for the proof of viruses alleged to cause disease in the context of a recently aired debate between Dr. Judy Mikovits and Kaufman. The discussion became a little tense as Kaufman prodded Mikovits to explain how she had ever isolated a virus (as she claims to have repeatedely done), when all she had done was show viruses budding out of the cell (not true isolation). Mikovits replied it had to be that way for retroviruses, because the human body would eat up loose RNA or DNA. Mikovits did however agree and explicitly state that SARS-CoV-2 had never been isolated.

Cowan makes the following point around the 16-minute mark about virus isolation:

“If they [viruses] are not isolated … they don’t exist as independent entities. These is simply no way they can cause disease, there’s no way we can characterize them, there’s no way we can take a segment and say ‘that’s unique to this’, so there’s no way we can do a PCR test.”

Kaufman brings up an interesting jaguar analogy around the 26-minute mark. Imagine a European explorer had heard of new wild cats/leopards in the South American jungle, and set out to find one. Since they are stealthy predators, he could not find one, but instead found some teeth. Would that count as proof of a new wild cat (a jaguar)? A scientist claiming discovery a new virus, amidst all the millions of tiny particles that swim around in our cells and bloodstream, is like a European explorer visiting South America for the first time and claiming he found a jaguar just because he found the tooth of a wild cat, despite not having found the skeleton or body of it. Why does a tiny piece of RNA count as proof of an alleged novel virus SARS-CoV-2?

Statement On Virus Isolation (SOVI)

Cowan, Kaufman and Sally Fallon Morell have together written a short document entitled Statement On Virus Isolation (SOVI) where they definitively explain that, according to “common sense, the laws of logic and the dictates of science,” the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus has never been isolated or purified. The word isolation is often defined differently by virologists trying to justify their methods (adding it to other media like milk and bovine serum, plus mixing it with chemicals like antibiotics). The SOVI statement includes the Oxford definition of the word isolation: “the action of isolating; the fact or condition of being isolated or standing alone; separation from other things or persons; solitariness.” Therefore, logically, these points follow:

the structure and composition of something not shown to exist can’t be known, including the presence, structure, and function of any hypothetical spike or other proteins;

the genetic sequence of something that has never been found can’t be known;

“variants” of something that hasn’t been shown to exist can’t be known;

it’s impossible to demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 causes a disease called Covid-19.

The writers then outline how a person would isolate the virus if they were being scientifically rigorous and careful:

“In as concise terms as possible, here’s the proper way to isolate, characterize and demonstrate a new virus. First, one takes samples (blood, sputum, secretions) from many people (e.g. 500) with symptoms which are unique and specific enough to characterize an illness. Without mixing these samples with ANY tissue or products that also contain genetic material, the virologist macerates, filters and ultracentrifuges i.e. purifies the specimen. This common virology technique, done for decades to isolate bacteriophages and so-called giant viruses in every virology lab, then allows the virologist to demonstrate with electron microscopy thousands of identically sized and shaped particles. These particles are the isolated and purified virus. These identical particles are then checked for uniformity by physical and/or microscopic techniques. Once the purity is determined, the particles may be further characterized. This would include examining the structure, morphology, and chemical composition of the particles. Next, their genetic makeup is characterized by extracting the genetic material directly from the purified particles and using genetic-sequencing techniques, such as Sanger sequencing, that have also been around for decades. Then one does an analysis to confirm that these uniform particles are exogenous (outside) in origin as a virus is conceptualized to be, and not the normal breakdown products of dead and dying tissues. (As of May 2020, we know that virologists have no way to determine whether the particles they’re seeing are viruses or just normal break-down products of dead and dying tissues.)”

That is how it would be done to ensure proper virus isolation. However what has happened since the outbreak of the COVID scamdemic is scientific fraud over and over and over again…

