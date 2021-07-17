“Proof that puts an end to the Sars-CoV-2 Narrative” – Professor Sucharit Bhakdi
“Proof that puts an end to the Sars-CoV-2 Narrative” – Professor Sucharit Bhakdi coronavirus covid19 health immune system pandemic Sars-CoV-2 Sucharit Bhakdi Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo.
From Brighteon.com
“Proof that puts an end to the Sars-CoV-2 Narrative” – Professor Sucharit Bhakdi
Some good news and some troubling news, from Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.