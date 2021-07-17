American Aerial Massacres in Germany

Swinemunde was a beautiful seaside resort on the German Baltic coast. During World War II, it was of no military value other than a few piers where ships could dock. It had escaped aerial attacks as its population grew with refugees from bombed out cities. On March 12, 1945, the United States Army Air Force carpet bombed the town killing over 23,000 civilians. This was not a mistake, but part of a genocide campaign to kill German civilians and destroy homes.

“The Swinemunde Mission 12 March 1945” provides details on the bombing: http://www.the467tharchive.org/swinemunde.html

Details on Allied Terror Bombings in Germany: http://www.revisionist.net/bombing-germany.html

