American Aerial Massacres in Germany

Swinemunde was a beautiful seaside resort on the German Baltic coast. During World War II, it was of no military value other than a few piers where ships could dock. It had escaped aerial attacks as its population grew with refugees from bombed out cities. On March 12, 1945, the United States Army Air Force carpet bombed the town killing over 23,000 civilians. This was not a mistake, but part of a genocide campaign to kill German civilians and destroy homes.
“The Swinemunde Mission 12 March 1945” provides details on the bombing: http://www.the467tharchive.org/swinemunde.html
Details on Allied Terror Bombings in Germany: http://www.revisionist.net/bombing-germany.html
Related Tale: “American Mass Bombings of Chinese Cities in World War II”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvJgLrgju3k
This policy was in place across the allies. Churchill’s & RAF chief- Bomber Harris executed carpet area bombing throughout the war.
A similar number of civillians were killed in one night of incendiary bombing of Dresden. War crimes unless you happen to be the victors.