Building the Beast System: FDA wants GPS on crops – Spinach sends email – Cow registration mandates
The FDA is considering requiring GPS coordinates of every crop harvested, and data on when it was planted/harvested/chilled/packed/shipped. Not only would this put small farms OUT of business, it effectively requires robotic automation. British Columbia has mandated livestock registration for your safety “in this age of dangerous pandemics.” The technocratic takeover of farming continues, and the stage is now set for the introduction of the blockchain/AI beast system. Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger
“This order would effectively mandate farm automation to track all this data…and will divide food production into techno-farms and the rest of us “black market” eaters.”
— Ice Age Farmer