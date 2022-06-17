The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The British government continued its hysterical crackup over Russia when it announced sanctions against Patriarch Kirill, the overseer of the Moscow Patriarchate of the Orthodox Christian Church. As reported by National Catholic Reporter:
LONDON — Britain announced a new round of sanctions June 16 against Russia, targeting the head of the Russian Orthodox Church for his prominent support for the war in Ukraine as well as Russia’s children’s rights commissioner, who Britain said is responsible for the forced transfer and adoption of hundreds of Ukrainian children into Russia.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has “repeatedly abused his position to justify the war” on Ukraine. Kirill is a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Truss also targeted children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, who has been accused of enabling the taking of 2,000 vulnerable children from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in eastern Ukraine and facilitating their forced adoptions in Russia.
Others on the list include four colonels from a brigade known to have killed, raped and tortured civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.**
Truss also said Britain’s government is “taking all steps we can” regarding two British citizens sentenced to death for fighting Russian forces in Ukraine.
[** – the jury is still out on the matter of Bucha – Russia claims the Ukrainians did the atrocities, and Ukraine has the Western press by the short hairs, so the “conventional wisdom” (!) of this, like other Western news sources is invariably “if it is bad, Russia did it!” while supplying no conclusive proof.]
The sanctions are a surprising move for Great Britain, which itself maintains a very vivid separation between Church and state in its own countries. Its government literally is trying to cancel a religious leader for that religious leader having an opinion about the war that does not comply with western social orthodoxy.
Patriarch Kirill has indeed supported the war, calling it “tragically necessary”
