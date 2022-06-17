The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsLWcR21iK8
“Ukraine Bombarded Donetsk, Including Bombing a Maternity Hospital, Then Claimed Russians Did It”
17 June 2022, Eva K. Bartlett
What Americans and Europeans buy with our tax-dollars: mass-murders and lies.
That kind of stuff is rotten to the core. At least you can fight fair, even if you are fighting a stupid war which you should not be fighting in the first place and which only benefits your real enemies. Oh well, someone said the two most common elements of the universe are hydrogen and stupidity. I haven’t proved them wrong yet.