Ukraine Bombarded Donetsk, Including Bombing a Maternity Hospital, Then Claimed Russians Did It.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsLWcR21iK8

“Ukraine Bombarded Donetsk, Including Bombing a Maternity Hospital, Then Claimed Russians Did It”

17 June 2022, Eva K. Bartlett

 

What Americans and Europeans buy with our tax-dollars: mass-murders and lies.

penrose
penrose
June 17, 2022

That kind of stuff is rotten to the core. At least you can fight fair, even if you are fighting a stupid war which you should not be fighting in the first place and which only benefits your real enemies. Oh well, someone said the two most common elements of the universe are hydrogen and stupidity. I haven’t proved them wrong yet.

