BREAKING: US Supreme Court temporarily upholds Trump travel ban

This is the biggest legal victory to-date for the Trump White House.

The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments in favour and against Donald Trump’s executive order banning entry into the United States of passport holders from Libya, Yemen, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Iran.

The highest court in the US found that prior decisions by lower courts pausing the ban were not in order and that until October when the Supreme Court will hear arguments, the majority of points from the executive order including the banning entry into the US of all individuals without travel documents, including self-proclaimed refugees, can be enforced.

The only exceptions granted will be to individuals from the countries in question who have family or other connections with the US such as employment or enrolment in a proper educational facility.

